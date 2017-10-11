Winnipeg police investigate two separate stabbings in the city Tuesday

Two women are in hospital following two separate stabbing incidents in the city Tuesday evening.

Winnipeg police were called to the 700 block of Manitoba Avenue at 9:20 p.m. Oct. 10 with a report of an injured person. They arrived to find the unidentified 52-year-old victim suffering from several stab wounds to the upper body. She was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Police said the victim had just gotten home when she was attacked by as many as five unknown women.

RELATED: Winnipeg police searching for suspect in fatal stabbing Friday afternoon

Some time later, an un-named 42-year old woman was sent to hospital after she was assaulted near Jarvis Street and Parr Avenue. She was suffering from a single stab wound as well as multiple cuts and bruises.

The investigation continues into both incidents. Police have not said whether or not the assaults may be connected.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).