Police looking for woman after stabbing in North Central Regina

Regina police are looking for a woman after she stabbed another woman in North Central Regina on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Angus Street at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a possible weapons-related incident.

A 31-year-old woman saw another female being chased by a suspect. The woman who was being chased ran to the complainant’s residence with the suspect still chasing her. As the complainant let the other female into the residence, it’s alleged the suspect stabbed the complainant with a bladed weapon and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a 25-year-old female, wearing a black baggy sweater, black tight pants, and black shoes (possibly high heels).

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Regina Police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.