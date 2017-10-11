Man wanted after TTC bus operator assaulted over underpaid fare

“A few bucks. Seriously.”

That’s the reaction from a Toronto Transit Commission spokesperson after Toronto police said on Wednesday they were searching for a man accused of assaulting a TTC bus operator over an underpaid fare.

Brad Ross took to Twitter with the suspect’s photo asking if anyone could identify who the man is.

Toronto police said the incident happened on July 6 around 6 p.m., when officers responded to a call for an assault on board a TTC bus in the Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue West area.

A man got onto a bus and allegedly deposited a small amount of change as fare. When the operator advised the man that the fare was not enough to cover the $3.25 required, he began swearing at the operator.



Story continues below 1011 08:30 Man Wanted In Assault Invst, Yonge Street And Steeles Avenue West Area https://t.co/AQeX0lhOqA — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) October 11, 2017

Police said as the man was leaving the bus, he turned and allegedly assaulted the operator.

The suspect is described as 30 to 40 years old, 160 to 170 lbs. with a thin build and beard. At the time, he was wearing a light green T-shirt and green and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).