Man killed in two-vehicle crash in northern Alberta
Police are investigating a fatal collision that happened early Wednesday morning in northern Alberta.
At around 6 a.m., RCMP were called to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2, about 35 kilometres east of Slave Lake, Alta.
Police said a truck heading west on Highway 2 collided with a truck heading east on the highway, sending both vehicles into the ditch.
A 53-year-old man driving one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. The man driving the other truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The identities of the men involved in the crash have not been released.
RCMP are warning drivers to slow down due to heavy snow and poor visibility on the highway. Travel in the area is not recommended unless necessary, police said.
READ MORE: Snowfall warnings in place for regions of Alberta
Slave Lake is located approximately 150 kilometres north of Edmonton.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Editor's Picks
Canadian linked to New York terror plot suffers 'serious mental health and substance abuse issues,' lawyer says
B.C. mosque removes link to anti-Semitic website following questions
TransCanada's Energy East: Not enough oil for that pipeline, analysts say
Bill Morneau's former firm could benefit from his decisions on overseas tax treaties
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.