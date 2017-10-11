Man killed in two-vehicle crash in northern Alberta

Police are investigating a fatal collision that happened early Wednesday morning in northern Alberta.

At around 6 a.m., RCMP were called to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2, about 35 kilometres east of Slave Lake, Alta.

Police said a truck heading west on Highway 2 collided with a truck heading east on the highway, sending both vehicles into the ditch.

A 53-year-old man driving one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. The man driving the other truck was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The identities of the men involved in the crash have not been released.

RCMP are warning drivers to slow down due to heavy snow and poor visibility on the highway. Travel in the area is not recommended unless necessary, police said.

Slave Lake is located approximately 150 kilometres north of Edmonton.