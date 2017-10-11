Sports
October 11, 2017 1:40 am
Updated: October 11, 2017 10:54 am

DeBrincat scores first NHL goal to lead Blackhawks over Canadiens 3-1

By Bill Beacon The Canadian Press

Chicago Blackhawks' Brandon Saad scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Tuesday, October 10, 2017.

Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press
Alex DeBrincat scored his first NHL goal and set up one for Artem Anisimov as the Chicago Blackhawks spoiled the Montreal Canadiens‘ home opener with a 3-1 victory on Tuesday night.

Brandon Saad also scored for Chicago (3-0-1), which was coming off an overtime loss Monday night in Toronto.

Tomas Plekanec scored for Montreal (1-3-0), which has lost three in a row and scored only four goals in as many games.

The Canadiens went 0 for 5 on the power play and are now 0 for 14 for the season.

Montreal outshot the Blackhawks 42-25.

The Canadiens had a 16-7 shot advantage in the opening period but Chicago emerged with a 2-1 lead.

Plekanec picked off a Ryan Hartman pass in the Blackhawks zone, wheeled and scored on a wrist shot inside the near post 1:15 into the game.

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford makes a save against Montreal Canadiens’ Artturi Lehkonen (62) during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Tuesday, October 10, 2017.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montreal native and Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford was named the game’s first star after turning aside multiple Habs’ chances in the final frame. Crawford has an 8-0-2 career record versus the Canadiens.

The Montreal Canadiens (1-3-0) get set to host the NHL’s Atlantic Division leading Toronto Maple Leafs (3-0-0) Saturday night, puck drop is at 7:08 p.m. at the Bell Centre.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2017 The Canadian Press

