Victim in LRT collision remembered as beloved, talented musician

The man who died after being hit by an LRT train last Friday is being remembered as a talented musician who was loved by many.

The band North of Here posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday evening that Luke Jansen was the victim in the fatal collision.

“Our loved friend, brother, and band mate Luke has played his last tune with North of Here,” the post read.

The band’s post said Jansen was out for a run the morning he was involved in the collision.

“We miss our friend. He was ambitious, he was intelligent, he was talented, pushing our limits constantly, and of course he was hugely loved,” the Facebook post continued.

Police said witnesses told investigators the 22-year-old victim was wearing earbuds as he crossed the LRT tracks and appeared not to see the train approach or hear its horn.

Edmonton police inspector Erik Johnson said the driver of the train sounded the horn several times and attempted to slow down, but it was too late.

The incident happened in the area of 115A Street and 60 Avenue, near the Alberta School for the Deaf, just minutes before noon.

By early Wednesday morning, the band’s Facebook post received dozens of comments of family, friends and fans sharing condolences and personal stories of Jansen.

On Wednesday morning, Edmonton-Centre MLA David Shepherd tweeted his condolences. Shepherd said he met Jansen last year when the pair discussed support for live music in Edmonton as part of a project Jansen was working on for his bachelor degree in political science and economy.

Luke’s passing is a true loss for #yegmusic & all who knew him. Thank you, Luke, for the passion, love & joy you shared w/ us all. #ableg — David Shepherd (@DShepYEG) October 11, 2017

“We (Will and Ian) are here, we’re taking things one step at a time, and we’re incredibly grateful to have one another,” his band mates wrote.

North of Here’s post said a Celebration of Life will be held for Jansen on Oct. 21.