Hwy. 401 westbound closed near Guelph due to collision between tractor trailer, car
All westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed at Highway 6 South, near Guelph due to a crash involving a car and tractor trailer early Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 5 a.m.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said one person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Schmidt said a fire completely destroyed the tractor trailer.
There is no word as to the cause of the incident.
The lanes will be closed for the next three to four hours.
