October 11, 2017 8:16 am
Updated: October 11, 2017 8:19 am

Hwy. 401 westbound closed near Guelph due to collision between tractor trailer, car

The scene of a collision between a car and a tractor trailer on Highway 401 early Wednesday morning

Sgt. kerry Schmidt/OPP
All westbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed at Highway 6 South, near Guelph due to a crash involving a car and tractor trailer early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 5 a.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said one person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Schmidt said a fire completely destroyed the tractor trailer.

There is no word as to the cause of the incident.

The lanes will be closed for the next three to four hours.

 

