Final city staff report on Bloor Street bike lanes pilot project to be released

A final city staff report on the Bloor Street bike lane pilot project is scheduled to be released on Wednesday.

The separated bike lanes, a 2.4-kilometre stretch which run from Shaw Street to Avenue Road, were approved by city council in May 2016 and were subsequently installed several months later for a one-year test phase.

The staff report on the pilot project is expected to provide further evidence of the impacts and benefits of the cycling corridor.

An update on the Bloor bike lanes released in June revealed that cycling volume increased by 36 per cent shortly after the routes were installed.

Traffic data also showed 25 per cent of the increase was the result of new cyclists taking the roadway.

Although traffic volumes from vehicles decreased by 22 per cent on Bloor Street, travel times increased between four to eight minutes during the morning and afternoon rush hour.

A feedback survey conducted between Dec. 2016 and May 2017 also found that 75 per cent of people living near the bike lanes believe the cycling corridor provides a safer and more comfortable environment for cyclists.

Meanwhile, 75 per cent of cyclists surveyed said they would cycle more often because of the bike lanes.

But the Bloor bike lanes have been a contentious issue for businesses in the area as some have argued the lane reductions take away parking spaces, delivery options and convenience for customers.

The final city report on the pilot project is scheduled to be presented at the Public Works Committee next week and will be up for approval by city council next month.

