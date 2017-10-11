Ottawa Senators defeat Vancouver Canucks in shootout Tuesday night

The Ottawa Senators defeated the Vancouver Canucks in a shootout at Rogers Arena as the hometown team paid tribute to ex-teammate Alex Burrows on Tuesday night.

Never drafted. Too unskilled. Too old to be a prospect.

Got a chance. Gave his all. Slayed a dragon. Thank you Burr for 11 great years! pic.twitter.com/uc8ue0Hp6j — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 11, 2017

Vancouver’s Christopher Tanev and Thomas Vanek scored for the Canucks, Henrik Sedin made two assists and Jacob Markstrom made 40 saves in the 3-2 loss.

Cody Ceci and Ryan Dzingel scored for the Senators and Craig Anderson stopped the puck 26 times.

Then in a shootout, Ottawa’s Mark Stone scored in the fifth round, giving the Senators their first win of the season.

The Canucks will have a day off before they host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.