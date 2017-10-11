Sports
October 11, 2017
Updated: October 11, 2017 3:17 am

Ottawa Senators defeat Vancouver Canucks in shootout Tuesday night

By Reporter/News Anchor  CKNW
The Ottawa Senators defeated the Vancouver Canucks in a shootout at Rogers Arena as the hometown team paid tribute to ex-teammate Alex Burrows on Tuesday night.

Vancouver’s Christopher Tanev and Thomas Vanek scored for the Canucks, Henrik Sedin made two assists and Jacob Markstrom made 40 saves in the 3-2 loss.

Cody Ceci and Ryan Dzingel scored for the Senators and Craig Anderson stopped the puck 26 times.

Then in a shootout, Ottawa’s Mark Stone scored in the fifth round, giving the Senators their first win of the season.

The Canucks will have a day off before they host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

 

