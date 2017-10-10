Guelph Police search for wanted man considered dangerous and should not be approached

Guelph Police have released the following statement saying they are searching for a wanted 33-year-old man by the name of Randall Cormier.

Cormier is wanted for several criminal offences including attempted murder along with multiple breach of probation/recognizance charges.

He is said to be considered very dangerous and should not be approached.

The victim in the alleged attempted murder is an adult female who is not in a domestic relationship with Cormier.

Police say she did not suffer any serious injuries in the incident and that they will not be releasing any more information to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Police say if you do encounter the suspect or know of his whereabouts to contact Detective Sergeant Begin at 519-824-1212 at extension 7226 or If you would like to stay anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.csgw.tips