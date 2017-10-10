Canada
October 10, 2017 4:37 pm
Updated: October 10, 2017 6:32 pm

Penticton Fire Department has busy morning

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
A A

The Penticton Fire Department was called to a second structure fire around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, after attending a fire on an apartment balcony shortly before 5:00 a.m..

The second fire also started outside of the home, under the stairway of a duplex, and spread to the siding and nearby garbage cans.

No one was injured.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Okanagan
penticton
Penticton Fire Department

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News