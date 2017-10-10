Penticton Fire Department has busy morning
The Penticton Fire Department was called to a second structure fire around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, after attending a fire on an apartment balcony shortly before 5:00 a.m..
The second fire also started outside of the home, under the stairway of a duplex, and spread to the siding and nearby garbage cans.
No one was injured.
