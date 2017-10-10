Expect traffic delays on Portage Avenue Tuesday afternoon
The Winnipeg Police Service shut down part of Portage Avenue to allow for reconstruction and further investigation of a car collision that happened Tuesday morning.
All lanes of eastbound Portage Avenue at Sherbrook Street were closed to traffic from 3 p.m. to about 4:30 p.m.
