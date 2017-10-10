Five public transit projects in Winnipeg get federal support; no help from province

Representatives from all three levels of government gathered Tuesday to announce funding for public transit and wastewater projects in Manitoba.

Winnipeg will be getting help to fund the rapid transit master plan, pedestrian/cycling bridges on Chief Peguis Trail, protected bike lanes on McDermot Avenue and Bannatyne Avenue along with bike lanes on Waverley Street and Chevrier Boulevard. That funding totals $12.6 million, none of which is coming from the province.

“Council voted on a package that essentially said we’re going to have to proceed with just the federal government’s help,” Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said. “We’re proceeding without the province on the active and public transportation.”

Eleven wastewater projects in Manitoba are also getting funding, including two in Winnipeg: $2.75 million for sewer relief in Transcona and $2.45 million for water main upgrading in North St. Boniface.

Of those 11 projects, four are receiving provincial help, including nearly $23 million for water treatment facility upgrades in Portage la Prairie.

RELATED: City growth fees making more money than anticipated as city hall faces cash crunch

Those projects are very minor compared to a North End sewage plant that could cost more than a billion dollars.

No funding from Ottawa has been announced for that project yet, but Infrastructure Minister Amerjeet Sohi said it could come later.

“Every project that we fund has been prioritized by the local government in partnership with the provinces,” Sohi said.

“We don’t select projects, we support our partners to build those projects or repair the existing infrastructure.”

Speaking of repairing infrastructure, Bowman is awaiting word from the province that the city will have access to more money to repair roads here.

RELATED: Feds, Manitoba government funding 42 projects across the province

“The Accelerated Regional Roads Program doesn’t seek additional, incremental costs from the provincial government. It is seeking more money that’s sitting in an account in Ottawa right now,” Bowman explained. “It’s a no-brainer, it should have full support from the provincial government. Our ask is $182 million.”

Manitoba Minister of Municipal Relations Jeff Wharton said the province received a final roads report from the city two weeks ago to review, which should be finished in the near future.