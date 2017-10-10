Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man

City police are concerned about the well-being of a Winnipeg man who has been reported missing.

Donald King, 63, was last seen the morning of Tuesday Oct. 3 in the Windsor Park area.

King is 6’1” tall with a slim build, has short white hair and facial stubble. He was wearing dark-rimmed glasses, a black sweater, jeans and a plaid scarf when he was last seen. He was reportedly carrying a tan-coloured bag.

Anyone with any information about King or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.