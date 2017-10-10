Body found at Scarboro Golf and Country Club

Police are investigating after a body was found in a creek at the Scarboro Golf and Country Club.
Toronto police said the body was located around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on the golf course located north of Kingston Road and east of Scarborough Golf Club Road.
Const. Craig Barrister said the marine unit has been called in to pull the body from the water.
The cause of death has yet to be determined.
