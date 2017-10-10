Police seek witnesses in ‘suspicious’ death of man, 30, in Markham

MARKHAM, Ont. – York regional police are appealing for witnesses following the death of a man in Markham, Ont.

Officers responding to a call about an unconscious man, located a 30-year-old man, suffering from injuries.

Police say he was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Investigators say they believe the death is suspicious, but the cause of death has yet to be determined.

They say anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area of Stirling Crescent late Monday afternoon is asked to contact police.

Investigators are also appealing for video surveillance from nearby businesses or homes.