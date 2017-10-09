Canada
October 9, 2017 10:29 pm
Updated: October 9, 2017 10:52 pm

One person airlifted to Toronto after serious crash on Highway 28

By Global News

A head-on collision closed Highway 28 east of Peterborough for most of Monday evening.

Shawn Salo/Peterborough Scanner Feed
A A

A head-on collision on Highway 28 north of Highway 7 east of Peterborough has sent three people to hospital.

A head-on collision closed Highway 28 east of Peterborough most of Monday evening.

Shawn Salo/Peterborough Scanner Feed

The accident occurred Monday evening, when many cottagers were heading home after Thanksgiving weekend.

The lone female driver of one of the vehicles was airlifted to St Michael’s Hospital, while two patients from the second vehicle were sent to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

The accident took place about half a kilometer south of Old Norwood Road.

Highway 28 remains closed at Highway 7 and Old Norwood Road while the investigation into the cause of the accident is completed.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Air Ambulance
airlifted to St.Micheal's Hospital in Torontl
Head On Collision
Highway 28
Old Norwood Road

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News