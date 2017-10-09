One person airlifted to Toronto after serious crash on Highway 28
A head-on collision on Highway 28 north of Highway 7 east of Peterborough has sent three people to hospital.
The accident occurred Monday evening, when many cottagers were heading home after Thanksgiving weekend.
The lone female driver of one of the vehicles was airlifted to St Michael’s Hospital, while two patients from the second vehicle were sent to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.
The accident took place about half a kilometer south of Old Norwood Road.
Highway 28 remains closed at Highway 7 and Old Norwood Road while the investigation into the cause of the accident is completed.
