Fire crews are investigating two house fires in the south Okanagan that broke out early Sunday morning, one in Okanagan Falls, the other in Oliver.

It was just after 5 a.m. when crews responded to a fire at the Peach Cliff Estates mobile home park in Okanagan Falls.

Four people were asleep at the time. Captain Peter Maliepaard with the Okanagan Falls Volunteer Fire department told Global News one of the residents awoke to the smell of smoke and quickly alerted the three others. All got out safely.

A dog was temporarily trapped inside but managed to eventually escape unharmed.

The fire started on the outer deck, Maliepaard said.

While the exact cause is not yet known, it may be electrical in nature, he added.

Maliepaard said the mobile home sustained a lot of damage and appears to be a write-off.

The residents did have fire insurance. In fact, it was renewed just a few days ago.

In the nearby community of Oliver, an investigation has begun into a blaze at a small house in the 5800 block of Main Street.

The fire started just after 6:30 Sunday morning.

No one was home at the time.

The blaze was caused by a grass fire in an adjoining yard which spread to the structure, according to Oliver Fire Department spokesperson Bob Graham.

Half of the house was damaged.

It’s not known how the grass fire started.