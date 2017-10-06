Okanagan Thanksgiving weekend forecast
A A
Friday, October 06, 2017
Weather forecast update at 5:30pm:
Welcome to your weekend! In the wake of a cold front Friday evening, we will see variable cloud with sunny breaks on Saturday. However a slim chance of a shower will remain in the forecast for the valleys, and a moderate chance of a shower will remain in the forecast for areas near the mountains.
We will dry out and brighten up for the rest of the Thanksgiving long weekend when high pressure rebuilds.
This weekend’s daytime high range: 10 to 15C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5pm, 6:30pm and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane English / Wesla Wong
Editor's Picks
B.C. mosque removes link to anti-Semitic website following questions
TransCanada's Energy East: Not enough oil for that pipeline, analysts say
Bill Morneau's former firm could benefit from his decisions on overseas tax treaties
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.