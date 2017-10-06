Okanagan Thanksgiving weekend forecast

Friday, October 06, 2017

Weather forecast update at 5:30pm:

Welcome to your weekend! In the wake of a cold front Friday evening, we will see variable cloud with sunny breaks on Saturday. However a slim chance of a shower will remain in the forecast for the valleys, and a moderate chance of a shower will remain in the forecast for areas near the mountains.

We will dry out and brighten up for the rest of the Thanksgiving long weekend when high pressure rebuilds.

This weekend’s daytime high range: 10 to 15C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5pm, 6:30pm and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong