Crime
October 6, 2017 8:18 pm

Man seriously injured after stabbing near Toronto’s Regent Park

By News Anchor  AM640

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing near the city's Regent Park that left a man with serious injuries.

Ryan Belgrave / Global News
A A

A man in his 20s suffers serious injuries after a stabbing near Toronto’s Regent Park.

Toronto paramedics said they got the call to Regent and Dundas streets around 7:20 p.m. Friday evening.

Police arrived shortly after and located a man suffering serious stab wounds.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run, with serious injuries that are considered potentially life threatening.

Toronto police have not released any suspect information.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Dundas Street
man injured
Regent Park
Regent Street
Serious Injuries
Stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News