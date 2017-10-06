Man seriously injured after stabbing near Toronto’s Regent Park
A man in his 20s suffers serious injuries after a stabbing near Toronto’s Regent Park.
Toronto paramedics said they got the call to Regent and Dundas streets around 7:20 p.m. Friday evening.
Police arrived shortly after and located a man suffering serious stab wounds.
The victim was rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run, with serious injuries that are considered potentially life threatening.
Toronto police have not released any suspect information.
