Man seriously injured after stabbing near Toronto’s Regent Park

A man in his 20s suffers serious injuries after a stabbing near Toronto’s Regent Park.

Toronto paramedics said they got the call to Regent and Dundas streets around 7:20 p.m. Friday evening.

Police arrived shortly after and located a man suffering serious stab wounds.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run, with serious injuries that are considered potentially life threatening.

Toronto police have not released any suspect information.