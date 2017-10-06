Body found in Rexdale apartment being treated as homicide: police

A body of a man found in a Rexdale apartment Wednesday morning is being deemed a homicide, according to Toronto police.

Police said officers responded to a call about “unknown trouble” at 12 Arbordell Rd., around 9:45 a.m.

The body of 42-year-old Abdinasir Hussein was discovered inside the apartment. Police said there appeared to have been an altercation.

Investigators are asking to speak with anyone who may have seen anything out of the ordinary in the Arbordell Road area between Tuesday at 5 p.m. and Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Hussein is the 46th homicide of the year in Toronto.