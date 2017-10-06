Body found in Rexdale apartment being treated as homicide: police

A body of a man found in a Rexdale apartment Wednesday morning is being deemed a homicide, according to Toronto police.
Police said officers responded to a call about “unknown trouble” at 12 Arbordell Rd., around 9:45 a.m.
The body of 42-year-old Abdinasir Hussein was discovered inside the apartment. Police said there appeared to have been an altercation.
Investigators are asking to speak with anyone who may have seen anything out of the ordinary in the Arbordell Road area between Tuesday at 5 p.m. and Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
Hussein is the 46th homicide of the year in Toronto.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.