Barrier will improve safety on Hwy 97

A new barrier separating northbound and southbound traffic will be installed along a stretch of Highway 97 in Vernon.

“Median barriers ensure vehicles stay in their lane and prevent crossing into oncoming traffic,” Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena said in a news release. “This project will get underway in the coming weeks, and will be completed by the end of October.”

The barrier will cover approximately 2.5 kilometres of highway starting south of Stickle Road and continue to 48th Avenue.

Kon Kast Products Ltd. from Kelowna has been awarded the $346,000 contract.