‘Violent and dangerous’ man escapes custody from medical facility in Toronto’s west end
Toronto police are warning of a violent and dangerous man who has escaped the custody of a medical facility in the city’s west end.
Police said Ijahim Peter, 31, was last seen around 10 a.m. on Thursday in the Queen Street West and Shaw Street area.
He had been ordered into the custody of a medical facility and was to remain there. Police did not specify how the suspect had escaped custody.
Peter is described as standing 5’10” tall, with a muscular build, black hair and brown eyes. It’s not known what he was wearing at the time.
Police said Peter is known to be violent and dangerous. If he is located, people are advised not to approach the suspect, but to call 911 instead.
Anyone with information is urged to phone police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
