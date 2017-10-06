Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Thursday, October 05, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4 pm:

After a few days of beautiful fall weather, a change is on deck for Friday.

Expect brighter conditions in the morning, with increasing cloud through the day. Windy conditions are likely Friday evening and a chance of a shower is also on deck late in the day.

The weekend will be unsettled with sunny breaks between hit and miss showers.

Friday’s daytime high range: 11 to 17C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm

~ Duane/Wesla