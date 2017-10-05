Saskatoon students ‘spreading the good’ through art

The art students at Marion Graham Collegiate in Saskatoon all have the same goal in mind: they want to spread some good.

The art teacher at the school, Suzy Schwanke, said she knew they had to do something when the students came to school on Monday.

“I noticed everyone felt a little down and kind of taken aback by the events of the tragedies on the weekend. I just felt we needed to do something positive,” Schwanke said.

The class decided to make personalized art cards, each with the message, “spreading the good” written on them.

Next week, the students will hand deliver dozens of the cards around the community, dropping them off anonymously in residents’ mailboxes, as well as local businesses.

“It’s kind of exciting to be doing something that’s going to maybe change someone’s outlook on life, or maybe help them through something hard,” said Sydney Hill, a grade 12 student.

“It might seem small, but I know, myself, if I receive a card, even just a letter in the mail, it’s just something you don’t normally get in these days of email and texting. It’s really nice to see the students getting excited about doing this,” said Schwanke.

Ryan Songco, a grade 12 student, decided to draw a sunflower on his card, and he hopes whoever receives it next week will be encouraged.

“I hope it just puts a smile on their face, and they’re just happy. I also hope they can pass it on,” said Songco.

All four art classes at Marion Graham are working on the project.

Schwanke said high school students not enrolled in the class are even helping craft the cards.

“It’s such a little thing, but I feel like every little bit counts and that it can make a change, no matter how little it is,” said Songco.