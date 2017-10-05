Kendra Desjarlais reported missing to Saskatoon police

Saskatoon police are looking for an Indigenous woman who has been reported missing.

Kendra Desjarlais, 20, last contacted her family on Monday morning.

She has not been heard from since then.

Police said her family is concerned for her welfare as Desjarlais is usually in contact with them on a regular basis.

Desjarlais is five-foot six, around 130 pounds with long-dyed brown hair. There is no clothing description but she does wear glasses.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Desjarlais is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.