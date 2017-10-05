Canada
October 5, 2017 12:18 pm

Kendra Desjarlais reported missing to Saskatoon police

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

The family of Kendra Desjarlais has reported her missing to Saskatoon police after not hearing from her since Monday morning.

Supplied / Saskatoon Police Service
A A

Saskatoon police are looking for an Indigenous woman who has been reported missing.

Kendra Desjarlais, 20, last contacted her family on Monday morning.

READ MORE: Vigil marks Happy Charles disappearance six months ago

She has not been heard from since then.

Police said her family is concerned for her welfare as Desjarlais is usually in contact with them on a regular basis.

Desjarlais is five-foot six, around 130 pounds with long-dyed brown hair. There is no clothing description but she does wear glasses.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Desjarlais is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Kendra Desjarlais
Kendra Desjarlais Missing Indigenous Woman
Kendra Desjarlais Missing Woman
missing person
Missing Woman
Saskatoon Missing Person
Saskatoon Missing Woman
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News