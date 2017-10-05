New Brunswick teen dies in single-vehicle crash
A 16-year-old boy from Harvey, N.B. has died in a single-vehicle crash.
RCMP were called just after midnight on Thursday to the nearby community of Yoho, where a car had gone off the road.
The teen, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene.
Two other people in the car were taken to hospital.
RCMP say a collision reconstructionist is assisting in the ongoing investigation.
