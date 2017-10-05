Canada
October 5, 2017 12:12 pm

New Brunswick teen dies in single-vehicle crash

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News
A 16-year-old boy from Harvey, N.B. has died in a single-vehicle crash.

RCMP were called just after midnight on Thursday to the nearby community of Yoho, where a car had gone off the road.

The teen, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene.

Two other people in the car were taken to hospital.

RCMP say a collision reconstructionist is assisting in the ongoing investigation.

