SIU investigating after 2 killed in crash north of Hamilton, Ont.

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after two people were killed in a crash north of Hamilton, Ont., Thursday morning.

The collision happened around 10 a.m. near Highway 6 and Campbellville Road.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a man and a woman were killed.

Police did not release any details as to what led up to the crash.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said they are investigating the Waterloo Regional Police in connection with the incident.

The SIU is an arm’s-length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.