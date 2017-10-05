2 pedestrians injured after being struck by vehicle at Yonge and Lawrence

Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Toronto early Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Yonge Street just north of Lawrence Avenue.

A woman in her 20s was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A male in his 20s was also taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

The vehicle that struck the two pedestrians remained at the scene.

There’s no word yet on who was at fault.