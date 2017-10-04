One person sent to hospital after car collides with farm vehicle outside of London
One person was taken to hospital following a collision between a car and a farm vehicle just outside of London.
OPP, members of the Middlesex Centre fire department, and EMS responded to the crash at 10 a.m. Wednesday on Ilderton Road between Highbury Avenue and Adelaide Road.
Police say a westbound sedan and a farm vehicle exiting a private driveway collided on Ilderton Road.
READ MORE: Charges laid after OPP cruiser sideswiped, officer injured along Hwy. 401
The male driver of the sedan had to be cut free from the wreckage of the car by members of the fire department.
He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The operator of the farm vehicle was not injured.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
