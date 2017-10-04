Winnipeg Jets lock up Nikolaj Ehlers long-term

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Nikolaj Ehlers to a seven-year contract extension worth $42-million. The team made the announcement just hours before their season opener.

“From day one I was happy here,” Ehlers said. “Winnipeg as a city is amazing, they love their hockey so I could not see any reason to not stay here for the long term.”

Ehlers is entering the final year of his entry-level contract. He scored 25 goals and 39 assists in 82 games last season. The 21-year-old Dane has 102 points in 154 career NHL games.

After the announcement Patrick Laine said he was happy to hear his line mate was sticking around, joking that it also means form now on Ehlers will have to pick up the tab.

“I told him already that I’m not going to pay any room service bills anymore, so that’s on him!” Laine said.

Ehlers was selected by the Jets ninth overall at the 2014 NHL Draft.

Winnipeg hosts the Toronto Maple Leafs Wednesday night at Bell MTS Place in its first game of the season.