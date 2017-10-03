Okanagan forecast
A A
Tuesday, October 03, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4:30 pm:
Another beautiful fall day ahead for Wednesday! High pressure remains over our region until the end of the work week. Enjoy!
Signs point to the collapse of the upper ridge this weekend, which means we will see a cooler unstable weekend ahead for Thanksgiving.
Wednesday’s daytime high range: 15 to 21C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
Editor's Picks
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.