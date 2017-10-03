Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, October 03, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4:30 pm:

Another beautiful fall day ahead for Wednesday! High pressure remains over our region until the end of the work week. Enjoy!

Signs point to the collapse of the upper ridge this weekend, which means we will see a cooler unstable weekend ahead for Thanksgiving.

Wednesday’s daytime high range: 15 to 21C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla