Five girls under age 12 involved with string of arsons: Regina Police

Regina Police say five girls under the age of 12 are believed to be responsible for numerous bin fires in Regina earlier this year.

Three 12-year-old girls have been charged and two younger girls have been referred to educational resources in the community.

From January to August 2017, Regina Police received reports of 26 garbage bin fires in the Al Ritchie neighbourhood. The majority of the fires occurred between June 30 and August 31, during school summer holidays.

There were no injuries in any of the incidents.

One of the 12-year-old girls was charged with nine counts of arson. The second 12-year-old girl involved was charged with eight counts of arson and the third 12-year-old girl was charged with two counts of arson.

All five children must complete a ‘Firestarters Education’ program.

They cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.