Canada
October 3, 2017 7:36 pm

Victoria police seek Arianna McKenzie, 14-year-old missing since Oct. 1

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Arianna McKenzie, a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Oct. 1, 2017, and was later reported missing to the Victoria police.

Victoria Police Department
The Victoria police need the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Oct. 1.

Arianna McKenzie was described by police as a Caucasian girl with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said she’s five feet tall, weighing about 100 lbs., and that she was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white writing, black leggings, white runners and a mid-length green army coat.

She was reported missing to police on Oct. 2 after she was last seen the day prior.

McKenzie is believed to be heading to the Vancouver area.

Police said investigators are concerned about her well-being.

Global News