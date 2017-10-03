Victoria police seek Arianna McKenzie, 14-year-old missing since Oct. 1
The Victoria police need the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since Oct. 1.
Arianna McKenzie was described by police as a Caucasian girl with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Police said she’s five feet tall, weighing about 100 lbs., and that she was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white writing, black leggings, white runners and a mid-length green army coat.
She was reported missing to police on Oct. 2 after she was last seen the day prior.
McKenzie is believed to be heading to the Vancouver area.
Police said investigators are concerned about her well-being.
