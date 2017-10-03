Kingston retailer calling it quits after 42 years

A high-profile downtown Kingston business is getting ready to close its doors.

The owner of Cunningham and Poupore Men’s Clothing is retiring after 42 years. Gary Poupore says it’s time to move on.

“I do not own the building so I’m going to sell off the merchandise,” Poupore said. “I have been trying to sell the business on an ongoing basis but it’s very difficult. It costs a lot of money to come in and take over.”

Cunningham and Poupore first opened back in 1976. The store moved to its present location on Brock Street in 1989.

“In the world of business and the retail there have been some very, very difficult years and we survived, we did what we had to do to survive and that is why we’re still here,” Poupore said.

The Pembroke native says he’s looking forward to the future and will miss the customers the most.

Poupore is planning to close his doors for the final time in mid-December.