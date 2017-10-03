Canada
October 3, 2017 9:07 pm

Kingston retailer calling it quits after 42 years

By Global News

After 42 years Kingston Mens Retailer Gary Poupore is getting ready to Retire

A A

A high-profile downtown Kingston business is getting ready to close its doors.

The owner of Cunningham and Poupore Men’s Clothing is retiring after 42 years. Gary Poupore says it’s time to move on.

READ MORE: Kingston East Business Association discusses development, infrastructure improvements


Story continues below

“I do not own the building so I’m going to sell off the merchandise,” Poupore said. “I have been trying to sell the business on an ongoing basis but it’s very difficult. It costs a lot of money to come in and take over.”

Cunningham and Poupore first opened back in 1976. The store moved to its present location on Brock Street in 1989.

“In the world of business and the retail there have been some very, very difficult years and we survived, we did what we had to do to survive and that is why we’re still here,” Poupore said.

READ MORE: Kingston’s newest proposed development could be tallest building on the waterfront

The Pembroke native says he’s looking forward to the future and will miss the customers the most.

Poupore is planning to close his doors for the final time in mid-December.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brock Street
CKWS TV
Cunningham & Poupore
gary poupore retiring after 42 years
Kingston
mens clothing store
spend more time with family

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News