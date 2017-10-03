Traffic
October 3, 2017 3:42 pm
Updated: October 3, 2017 3:50 pm

Minivan rollover near Guelph Line closes Toronto-bound QEW lanes

A minivan rolled over on the QEW, Tuesday.

A single-vehicle crash involving a minivan on the QEW near Guelph Line has tied up traffic, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

Officers responded to calls regarding a vehicle rollover on the highway around 2:30 p.m., Tuesday afternoon.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said collision reconstruction teams are on scene for what he described as a “lengthy” investigation, since multiple victims were “located in different locations” on the roadway.

Police said eight people were involved – two are in critical condition and one suffered serious injuries. It is not clear at this time how many victims were ejected from the vehicle.

Schmidt said they are looking into whether or not seat belts were being used at the time.

Eastbound lanes towards Toronto are closed at Brant Street, in addition to one westbound Fort-Erie lane near Walkers Line.

 

 
