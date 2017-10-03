All sides facing blame after cancelled soccer match in Hamilton

If you had tickets to this Friday’s soccer match at Hamilton’s Tim Horton’s Field, you’ll need a refund.

The 2017 Eusebio Cup between Portugal’s SL Benfica and Scotland’s Rangers FC has been cancelled. Elite Soccer Entertainment, the manager and promoter of the Oct. 6 match, says the match was called off by the Portuguese club.

Benfica issued the following statement: “The 2017 Eusebio Cup scheduled to be held with Glasgow Rangers was not possible because of a breach of the contractual commitments established by Elite Soccer Entertainment, who promoted this game, within the terms and deadlines set.”

Speculation is that Benfica was unhappy with the ticket sales.

The Scottish Sun quoted Elite Soccer Entertainment’s CEO Fernando Pachecho as saying, “Portuguese fans had been responding to the visit, Rangers fans had not.

“Twenty-seven per cent of Hamilton has a Scottish background.

“After what they’ve been through the past few years and fought back, there should be support. But they were not buying tickets.”

So the 'Glamour' tie between Rangers and Benfica was cancelled due to Rangers fans not buying tickets 😂😂😂wonder who Rangers will sue now? — Andy Muirhead (@andymuirhd) October 3, 2017

The Scottish news outlet also reported that Rangers are seeking legal counsel to recoup £200,000 (C$331,480) from Elite Soccer Entertainment over their match fee and travel costs.

Greenhorizons Sod Farms was preparing to cover the turf at Tim Horton’s Field with 100,000 square feet of grass for Friday’s match.

The Eusébio Cup is an annual friendly hosted by Primeira Liga club SL Benfica. It had always played in August at Estádio da Luz in Lisbon.