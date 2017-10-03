Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast
Tuesday, October 03, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:
Although parts of the BC Southern Interior saw a few late afternoon showers yesterday, we will see brighter conditions today!
Sun returns, with gradual warming through the work week under a strengthening upper ridge.
Signs point to cooler conditions this Thanksgiving long weekend.
Today’s daytime high range: 11 to 18C
We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!
~ Duane/Wesla
