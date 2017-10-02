Calgary Flames sign Jaromir Jagr, 2nd-highest scorer in NHL history

The Calgary Flames have signed Jaromir Jagr to a one-year US$1 million contract, according to a report from Sportsnet.

The report added Jagr would also be eligible for $1 million in bonuses.

It would be the 45-year-old Jagr’s 24th NHL season, but his first suiting up for a Canadian team.

Florida Panthers forward Jaromir Jagr assisted on a goal by Aleksander Barkov to move him into second place all-time on the NHL career points list with 1,888. Jagr broke a tie with Mark Messier and is second to Wayne Gretzky who leads with 2,857 career points.

Jagr became a free agent when Florida decided not to offer him a new contract after last season. He had spent the last 2 1/2 seasons with the Panthers.

A message left with Jagr’s agent seeking confirmation had not been answered.

Jagr, a native of Kladno, Czech Republic, is second on the NHL all-time scoring list with 1,914 points (765 goals, 1,149 assists), trailing only Wayne Gretzky.

He broke into the league with Pittsburgh in the 1990-91 season after being drafted fifth overall in the 1990 draft. He won the NHL scoring title five times and was awarded the Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player in 1999.

A grizzled veteran with a wealth of NHL and international experience, Jagr would be a strong locker-room presence for the Flames. But he can still put up numbers. He’s coming off a 46-point season (16 goals, 30 assists) with Florida and had 66 points (27 goals, 39 assists) with the Panthers in 2015-16.

Jagr has played 1,711 NHL games with Pittsburgh, Washington, New York Rangers, Philadelphia, Dallas, Boston, New Jersey and Florida. He helped the Penguins win back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 1991 and 1992.

Jagr would join a Flames team hoping to contend in 2017-18. Calgary got off to a rocky start last season before coming together and earning a wild-card playoff spot. The Flames were eliminated in the first round by Anaheim.

The Travelling Jagrs joined Global Calgary with details on why the group of Alberta friends and fans have embraced the NHL all star Jaromir Jagr.