Red Deer RCMP look for man missing since Sunday morning shooting

RCMP in central Alberta are looking for a missing man after shots were fired early Sunday morning.

Red Deer RCMP responded to the 5200 block of 76 Street at around 3 a.m. after reports a suspect had fired shots at a vehicle. Police said the car was struck, but the driver wasn’t harmed.

The shots were fired by someone driving a small car, possibly a Honda Civic, police said.

Investigators are looking for Mitchell Jordan Clermont, who they said lives in the home police were called to. Officers believe he was targeted and are concerned for his well-being.

The 26-year-old is described as 5’5”, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online.