Couple wanted in ‘crime spree’ across southern Ontario arrested: police

A man and woman wanted in connection to a crime spree across southern Ontario have been arrested, Guelph police said Monday.

Niagara regional police announced last week that 24-year-old Kevin Stapleford-Francalanza and 22-year-old Rachel Hayden were wanted by police services in several communities, including Halton Region, Brantford, Waterloo Region, Guelph, and London.

RELATED: Couple wanted in ‘crime spree’ across southern Ontario: police

The charges ranged from vehicle and gas theft to shoplifting.

Guelph police alleged the two stole a television from a supermarket on Sep. 18.

In a media release, Guelph police said the pair were arrested by York Regional Police over the weekend but gave no other details.

In total, 25 incidents had been linked to the couple since August, including one last week in Niagara-on-the-Lake in which several police cruisers and other vehicles were damaged as the pair evaded arrest.