Crime
October 2, 2017 3:14 pm
Updated: October 2, 2017 3:16 pm

Toronto police seize more than 900,000 contraband cigarettes

By Staff The Canadian Press

Contraband cigarettes are shown in a file photo. Toronto police say two men have been arrested following the seizure of more than 900,000 unstamped cigarettes.

Global News file
Toronto police say two men are facing charges after more than 900,000 contraband cigarettes were seized in a raid.

Police say the Contraband Tobacco Enforcement Team executed two search warrants on Thursday, including one at a storage unit in Markham, Ont.

Officers say they seized 907,000 unstamped cigarettes.

Two men were charged with trafficking in tobacco. They are scheduled to appear in court next month.

