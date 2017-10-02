TORONTO sign to be dimmed Monday night in honour of Las Vegas shooting victims
The TORONTO sign in front of city hall at Nathan Phillips Square will be dimmed Monday night to honour the victims of a mass shooting in Las Vegas that claimed that lives of at least 58 people and injured hundreds more.
Mayor John Tory called the shooting “horrific” in a tweet posted Monday morning.
“On behalf of the people of Toronto, I extend condolences to all those who have lost loved ones in this senseless act of violence,” he tweeted.
Several other councillors also posted tweets condemning the violence.
Police said shots were fired from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino and struck victims at a nearby outdoor country music concert attended by around 22,000 people.
Investigators said the suspect, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, killed himself when authorities tried to enter the hotel room.
The attack is considered the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
