TORONTO sign to be dimmed Monday night in honour of Las Vegas shooting victims

The TORONTO sign in front of city hall at Nathan Phillips Square will be dimmed Monday night to honour the victims of a mass shooting in Las Vegas that claimed that lives of at least 58 people and injured hundreds more.

Mayor John Tory called the shooting “horrific” in a tweet posted Monday morning.

“On behalf of the people of Toronto, I extend condolences to all those who have lost loved ones in this senseless act of violence,” he tweeted.

Horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas. On behalf of the people of Toronto, I extend condolences to all those who have lost loved ones in this senseless act of violence. I hope that the more than 200 people injured will be able to heal quickly. — John Tory (@JohnTory) October 2, 2017

Several other councillors also posted tweets condemning the violence.

Horrific news out of Las Vegas. My condolences to all those affected. — Norm Kelly (@norm) October 2, 2017

More news of intolerable violence this morning. Such a pointless world at times. Hold the Las Vegas victim's families in your hearts today. — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) October 2, 2017

Incredibly sad and troubling news coming out of Las Vegas this morning. Sending my sincerest thoughts and prayers to the USA today. — Michael Ford (@MichaelFordTO) October 2, 2017



Story continues below I’m horrified by the mass shooting in Las Vegas. Terror comes in many forms. My heart and thoughts are with the victims & their families. — Josh Matlow (@JoshMatlow) October 2, 2017

Police said shots were fired from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino and struck victims at a nearby outdoor country music concert attended by around 22,000 people.

READ MORE: Las Vegas shooting: What we know about Stephen Paddock, the suspected gunman

Investigators said the suspect, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, killed himself when authorities tried to enter the hotel room.

The attack is considered the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.