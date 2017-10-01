Alleged fire bug in Kelowna charged with arson and mischief

Charges have now been laid after the arrest of a man suspected of starting an arson fire in Kelowna.

A security camera image shows the suspect fleeing the scene last Monday when witnesses reported a man lighting a fire at the corner of Springfield and Burtch roads.

When RCMP released the suspect photo they said the fire may be related to other suspicious fires in the city in the last couple weeks.

The most serious happened September 14th when wood pallets were set ablaze behind a Gordon Drive delicatessen.

Kristopher Glenn Marshall is now charged with arson to his own property and mischief under $5000.

The 34-year-old south Okanagan man of no fixed address remains in custody pending a bail hearing set for October 12th.

Marshall uses the alias names Jeff Madison and Joe Franklin.