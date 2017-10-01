Motorcyclist, 68, killed east of Havelock

A 68-year old male motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 7 just east of Havelock around the noon hour. Peterborough County OPP report the motorcyclist was travelling westbound when it was struck by an eastbound car as he was attempting to turn left at Sama Park Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The female driver of the car was treated for minor injuries in hospital. Highway 7 between Belmont 2nd Line and Blairton Road was closed for several hours while OPP Traffic Technical Investigators measured and documented the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation and the identity of the victim will not be released until next of kin are notified.