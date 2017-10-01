Oilers send Puljujarvi to Condors and put Fayne on waivers

The Bakersfield Condors announced that the Edmonton Oilers have once again assigned Finnish right-winger Jesse Puljujarvi to Bakersfield.

Puljujarvi was the second youngest player to play in the AHL at 18, and was drafted 4th overall in the 2016 NHL draft.

The right-winger led the team in rookie scoring with 28 points in 39 games.

The 19-year-old was recently placed on the Oilers 5th line.

Meanwhile the team also said that 30-year-old defenseman Mark Fayne has been placed on waivers with the intention to send him to the Condors.

Fayne had 17 points in 39 games with the Condors in the 2016-2017 season.