October 1, 2017 1:57 pm

Missing UBC student not seen since Sept. 28

North Vancouver RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing University of British Columbia student who has not been seen since last Thursday, Sept. 28.

Claudia Jang was last seen at approximately 9 a.m. on the North Shore.

At 3 a.m. on Sept. 29, West Vancouver police found her backpack on the North Shore.

However, police believe Jang is in the Metrotown or Vancouver area.

Jang is described as:

  • Asian female
  • 23 years old,
  • 5’4″
  • 110 pounds,
  • slender build
  • black shoulder length hair
  • wears contacts or glasses,
  • possibly wearing dark pants and light blue coloured Nike runners.

If anyone believes they have seen or have any knowledge of Claudia Jang’s whereabouts, contact the North Vancouver RCMP Detachment.

