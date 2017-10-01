Missing UBC student not seen since Sept. 28

North Vancouver RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing University of British Columbia student who has not been seen since last Thursday, Sept. 28.

Claudia Jang was last seen at approximately 9 a.m. on the North Shore.

At 3 a.m. on Sept. 29, West Vancouver police found her backpack on the North Shore.

However, police believe Jang is in the Metrotown or Vancouver area.

Jang is described as:

Asian female

23 years old,

5’4″

110 pounds,

slender build

black shoulder length hair

wears contacts or glasses,

possibly wearing dark pants and light blue coloured Nike runners.

If anyone believes they have seen or have any knowledge of Claudia Jang’s whereabouts, contact the North Vancouver RCMP Detachment.