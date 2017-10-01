Missing UBC student not seen since Sept. 28

North Vancouver RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing University of British Columbia student who has not been seen since last Thursday, Sept. 28.
Claudia Jang was last seen at approximately 9 a.m. on the North Shore.
At 3 a.m. on Sept. 29, West Vancouver police found her backpack on the North Shore.
However, police believe Jang is in the Metrotown or Vancouver area.
Jang is described as:
If anyone believes they have seen or have any knowledge of Claudia Jang’s whereabouts, contact the North Vancouver RCMP Detachment.
