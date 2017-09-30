Male worker in critical condition after falling off roof in East York
A A
A male worker is in life-threatening condition after falling off a roof in East York Saturday.
Toronto police told Global News officers responded to a call around 12:24 p.m. about an industrial accident in the area of Sutherland Drive and Astor Avenue.
Paramedics said a man in his 50s was found with significant injuries after falling several storeys.
He was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Police said the Ministry of Labour has been notified.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.