September 30, 2017 4:18 pm

Male worker in critical condition after falling off roof in East York

A male worker is in life-threatening condition after falling off a roof in East York Saturday.

Toronto police told Global News officers responded to a call around 12:24 p.m. about an industrial accident in the area of Sutherland Drive and Astor Avenue.

Paramedics said a man in his 50s was found with significant injuries after falling several storeys.

He was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police said the Ministry of Labour has been notified.

 

 

