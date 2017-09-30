Kelowna RCMP search for missing man

Kelowna RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating 49-year-old Peter Oltean.

Oltean left his Home in Kelowna on Sept. 19 and his family has not been able to reach him since.

Oltean suffers from a condition that could impact his situational awareness.

Police and family members are concerned for his well being.

He’s described as about 5’9″ tall, between 120 and 140 lbs, with bushy black and grey hair and bushy black and grey facial hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.