Toronto road closures this weekend: Nuit Blanche, Run for the Cure, Invictus Games closing ceremony

There will be a couple of road closures around the city this weekend as Toronto’s Nuit Blanche art festival, the Invictus Games closing ceremonies and CIBC’s Run for the Cure get underway.

Nuit Blanche

The 12th addition of the Nuit Blanche festival will feature more than 85 projects created by 350 local, national and international artists. This year, Netflix announced they will be making the free, all-night contemporary arts show a little stranger by recreating the Upside Down of their hit series, Stranger Things.

This year, the City of Toronto has produced four exhibitions including:

Several institutions and independent artists have also produced pieces and special projects to be showcased during Nuit Blanche.

Nuit Blanche will take place from sunset on Saturday to sunrise on Sunday. Toronto police said motorists should plan ahead as there will be road closures, which include:

Queen’s Park Crescent will be closed from Bloor Street West to College Street from 3 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday.

Bay Street will be closed from Dundas Street West to Front Street West from 8 a.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday.

Queen Street West will be closed from Yonge Street to University Avenue from 6:30 p.m. Saturday until 10 a.m. Sunday.

The TTC will be diverting as a result of Nuit Blanche, including 6 Bay, 72 Pape, 94 Wellesley, 301 Queen, and 501 Queen routes. In addition to the regular all-night Blue Night Network service, the TTC has announced it is also extending all-night service to a portion of the subway.

Line 1 Yonge-University subway will operate all night from Downsview to Finch

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth subway will operate all night from Kipling to Kennedy

GO Transit will be running a special service Saturday evening into the early hours of Sunday, with all the information found here.

Invictus Games

The Invictus Games closing ceremony will take place on Saturday night at the Air Canada Centre, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

A number of international headline music artists will join together with the public, fans, athletes and their families to celebrate the achievements and drive of the Invictus Games competitors. Some of the artists performing include Bryan Adams, Bruce Springsteen, Kelly Clarkson, and Bachman & Turner.

People in the area are being advised of a number of road closures and extra security that will accompany the area and gates of the ACC.

Toronto police say beginning at 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Air Canada Centre no traffic will be allowed on Maple Leaf Square, except for condo residents that have the required identification.

As well, Bay Street will be closed between Front Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West during this time. Additionally, Bremner Boulevard will be closed between Lake Shore Boulevard West and York Street, and the westbound curb lane of Lake Shore Boulevard West will also be blocked to traffic.

At the closing ceremony, the Invictus Games will next be passed onto the 2018 host of Sydney, Australia.

CIBC Run For the Cure

The Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation will host the annual CIBC Run for the Cure walk and run in Toronto on Sunday. It’s a 5 km or 1 km walk or run that raises funds to support the breast cancer cause.

About 20,000 people are expected to take part this year.

The road closures begin at 6 a.m. on Sunday starting with Wellesley Street West from Queen’s Park Crescent East to Queen’s Park Crescent West. At 7 a.m., Hoskin Avenue will be closed from Queen’s Park Crescent West to St. George Street.

All other road closures will begin at 9 a.m., with participants starting on the 5 km and 1 km routes starting at 10 a.m.

For the 5 km route, participants will begin in a formation area on Hart House Circle at Wellesley Street West, beside Queen’s Park Crescent West. Participants will proceed on the following route:

Eastbound on Wellesley Street West to Queen’s Park Crescent East (full road)

Southbound on Queen’s Park Crescent East/University Avenue to Armoury Street (full road)

Turnaround at Armoury Street to northbound University Avenue (full road) and continue northbound on University Avenue/Queen’s Park Crescent West to Bloor Street West (full road)

Westbound on Bloor Street West to St. George Street (full road)

Southbound on St. George Street to College Street (full road)

Eastbound on College Street, to King’s College Road (full road)

Northbound on King’s College Road to the finish line at King’s College Circle (full road)

For the 1 km route, participants will begin at the starting line on Hart House Circle and proceed to the following route:

Northbound on Hart House Circle, through Soldier’s Tower to Tower Road

Northbound on Tower Road to Hoskin Avenue (full road)

Westbound on Hoskin Avenue to St. George Street (full road)

Southbound on St. George Street to College Street (full road)

Eastbound on College Street to King’s College Road (full road)

Northbound on King’s College Road to the finish line at King’s College Circle (full road)

The public is asked to avoid parking on any portion of the route on Sunday from 6 a.m. until approximately 12 p.m.

The TTC will be diverting as a result of the event, including 5 Avenue Rd, 94 Wellesley, 300 Bloor-Danforth, and 506 Carlton.